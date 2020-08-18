News

People in 20s, 30s, 40s driving pandemic now: WHO

Reuters August 18 | Updated on August 18, 2020 Published on August 18, 2020

The spread of the coronavirus is being increasingly driven by people aged in their 20s, 30s and 40s and many are not aware that they have been infected, the World Health Organisation's regional director for the Western Pacific said on Tuesday.

“This increases the risk of spillovers to the more vulnerable: the elderly, the sick people in long-term care, people who live in densely populated areas and underserved areas,” Takeshi Kasai told a virtual briefing.

