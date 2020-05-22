People long to take a bus ride for business continuity: survey

With lockdown norms being eased in different States and shops and offices resuming work, people are looking ahead to travel in buses to meet professional and personal needs.

A survey conducted by Abhibus, which provides IT solutions for bus utilities, finds that about 63 per cent of the respondents expressed willingness to take a bus as soon as transport utilities start services.

The ‘India Bus Travel Survey’ surveyed 3,000 respondents. About 70 per cent were working professionals and 16.4 per cent students.

“About 17 per cent of them however, said that they will wait till the initial rush is over,” Rohit Sharma, Chief Operating Officer of Abhibus.com, said.

About 14 per cent of the respondents said they would travel on need basis, while the rest said they would wait for two to three months, he said.

The respondents expect a sanitised environment and social distancing in buses when they resume services.

More than 80 per cent of them have expressed their concern about social distancing. Almost all of them want to eat only home-cooked food to avoid any exposure to the external environment.