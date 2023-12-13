Pepper Advantage, a global credit intelligence, credit management and credit investment company, has opened a tech hub in Pune.

The tech hub will advance new credit technologies and analytics, particularly for risk assessments during loan origination and servicing, the company said. Pepper Advantage’s technology and algorithms give lenders a unified platform for accessing solutions that facilitate data-driven decisions and reduction in risks associated with fraudulent documents and financial frauds during the loan underwriting process.

The hub employs 50 researchers, programmers and analysts, and will serve clients in India, West Asia, Indonesia and other Southeast Asian markets and Europe.

Fraser Gemmell, Chief Executive Officer, Pepper Advantage, said, “Our growth in 2023 has been driven by the value customers place on our technological innovation and data-driven solutions. Our transformative journey gains momentum with the launch of the tech hub, which demonstrates our commitment both to developing new credit technologies and making substantial contributions to India’s thriving fintech ecosystem.”

Mukund Kulkarni, CEO, Pepper Advantage India, said, “We’re delighted Pepper Advantage’s tech hub will be based in India. Since the acquisition of Loanguard, we have grown our customer base in India by 40 per cent, while AUM has grown over 200 per cent. Fuelled by technology advances and the rapid growth of our fintech sector, India will soon become a global hub for technology and artificial intelligence, not just for Pepper Advantage but also for the world.”

