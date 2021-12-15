Pepper Creative awards to be held at Kochi

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
The 15th edition of Pepper Creative Awards will be held at Le Meridien here on Friday. Raj Kamble, one of the most awarded and globally recognized Indians in advertising and founder and Chief Creative Officer, Famous Innovations, will be the chief guest.
The awards will be presented in 25 categories, including Agency of the Year, region-specific Agency of the Year and Advertiser of the Year award. In addition, awards will be specifically presented to Kerala based agencies in the jewellery, real estate, textile, hospitality, Ayurveda and media categories.
“This year we received a total of 477 entries from ad agencies, media, production houses, printers and photographers in South India. For the first time, all the entries were accepted online,” said K. Venugopal, Chairman, Pepper Trust.
The awards include 13 gold, 31 silver and 40 bronze. The winners were selected by a jury comprising PrathapSuthan, Co-founder and CCO, Bang In The Middle; Raj Kamble, Founder and CCO Famous Innovations; SanthoshPadhi, Founder and CCO, Taproot Dentsu, Mumbai; Burzin Mehta, National Creative Director, Indigo Consulting Mumbai and George Kovoor, Group Creative Director, Ogilvy South, Mumbai.
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
Dusting off a forgotten technology that promises to aid hydrogen production, cut emissions to net-zero by ...
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The story of FC Barcelona’s ascent and descent
A book that explores how work became the central organizational principle of our societies
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...