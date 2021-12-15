Pepper Creative awards to be held at Kochi

The 15th edition of Pepper Creative Awards will be held at Le Meridien here on Friday. Raj Kamble, one of the most awarded and globally recognized Indians in advertising and founder and Chief Creative Officer, Famous Innovations, will be the chief guest.

The awards will be presented in 25 categories, including Agency of the Year, region-specific Agency of the Year and Advertiser of the Year award. In addition, awards will be specifically presented to Kerala based agencies in the jewellery, real estate, textile, hospitality, Ayurveda and media categories.

“This year we received a total of 477 entries from ad agencies, media, production houses, printers and photographers in South India. For the first time, all the entries were accepted online,” said K. Venugopal, Chairman, Pepper Trust.

The awards include 13 gold, 31 silver and 40 bronze. The winners were selected by a jury comprising PrathapSuthan, Co-founder and CCO, Bang In The Middle; Raj Kamble, Founder and CCO Famous Innovations; SanthoshPadhi, Founder and CCO, Taproot Dentsu, Mumbai; Burzin Mehta, National Creative Director, Indigo Consulting Mumbai and George Kovoor, Group Creative Director, Ogilvy South, Mumbai.