Per capita income in Telangana has more than doubled since 2014: CM

The per capita income of Telangana has doubled since State formation in 2014 and is higher then the national average, according to its Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

In his address on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day held in the historic Golconda Fort here on Sunday, Rao said: when the state was formed, in 2013-2014 financial year the Per Capita Income was ₹1.12 lakh whereas now it is ₹2.37 lakh.”

Telangana State’s Per Capita Income was higher than that of the country which was at ₹28,829, Rao added.

The State Gross Domestic Product had gone up from ₹4.51 lakh crore during 2013-14 to ₹9.80 lakh crore in 2020-21, he added.

In last seven years the State had received investment to the tune of ₹2.2-lakh crore on the industrial front.

“The government has embarked on preparing Telangana State Citizens Digital Health Profile. On a pilot basis, the procurement of details was started in Mulugu, Siricilla constituencies,” Rao said.

The ‘Dalit Bandhu’ scheme will be launched for the welfare of Dalits on Monday, the Chief Minister said. As part of the scheme, the beneficiaries will receive ₹10 lakh from the government to their own business or take up a profession.