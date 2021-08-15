Per capita income in Telangana has more than doubled since 2014: CM

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
The per capita income of Telangana has doubled since State formation in 2014 and is higher then the national average, according to its Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.
In his address on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day held in the historic Golconda Fort here on Sunday, Rao said: when the state was formed, in 2013-2014 financial year the Per Capita Income was ₹1.12 lakh whereas now it is ₹2.37 lakh.”
Telangana State’s Per Capita Income was higher than that of the country which was at ₹28,829, Rao added.
The State Gross Domestic Product had gone up from ₹4.51 lakh crore during 2013-14 to ₹9.80 lakh crore in 2020-21, he added.
In last seven years the State had received investment to the tune of ₹2.2-lakh crore on the industrial front.
“The government has embarked on preparing Telangana State Citizens Digital Health Profile. On a pilot basis, the procurement of details was started in Mulugu, Siricilla constituencies,” Rao said.
The ‘Dalit Bandhu’ scheme will be launched for the welfare of Dalits on Monday, the Chief Minister said. As part of the scheme, the beneficiaries will receive ₹10 lakh from the government to their own business or take up a profession.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
The spirited 22-year-old woman, who earned the sobriquet Radioben, was an integral part of the underground ...
On India’s 75th Independence Day, can cultivating a design-backed ecosystem put the country on a steep growth ...
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
It’s Johnny Lever’s birthday — perfect time for a quiz on humorists
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...