Pet dog tested positive for coronavirus; first human-to-animal transmission

The pet dog of a patient suffering from coronavirus in Hong Kong is confirmed to be infected by the deadly disease. This is the first confirmed case of human-to-animal transmission of the coronavirus pandemic, state authorities stated on Wednesday, Associated Free Press reported.

The dog belongs to a 60-year-old woman, who is now quarantined at an animal center after confirming positive for the virus.

The city's Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) said that repeated tests suggested the dog -- a pomeranian -- has "a low-level of infection."

AFCD mentioned that experts from the World Organization of Animal Health have also confirmed it is highly likely that this is the first case of the human-to-animal transmission, the AFP report added.

Meanwhile, the Hong Kong authorities have placed new restrictions asking people to quarantine pet animals for 14 days if they detect early symptoms of the virus in them. Two more dogs are already in isolation in the financial hub.

The authorities assured that they would continuously monitor the dog and treat it until it tests negative for the virus.

AFCD spokesperson the told the media, “Apart from maintaining good hygiene practices, pet owners need not be overly concerned and under no circumstances should abandon their pets.”

So far, Hongkong has confirmed 104 new cases of coronavirus in humans, with two death reported earlier this month.