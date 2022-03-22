Petrol, diesel price up 80 paise a litre; ₹50 hike in LPG rates

Petrol and diesel prices on Tuesday were hiked by 80 paise a litre each while domestic cooking gas prices were increased by ₹50 per cylinder, ending a over four and half month election-related hiatus in rate revision, sources said.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost ₹96.21 per litre as against ₹95.41 previously while diesel rates have gone up from ₹86.67 per litre to ₹87.47.

A 14.2-kg non-subsidised LPG cylinder will now cost ₹949.50 in the national capital.

While LPG rates were last revised on October 6, petrol and diesel prices had been on a freeze since November 4 ahead of the assembly elections in states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

Prices have been on a freeze since then despite the cost of raw material spiralling. International oil prices were around USD 81-82 a barrel in early November as against USD 114 now.

Sources said a 5 KG LPG cylinder will now cost ₹349 while the 10 kg composite bottle will come for ₹669.

The 19-kg commercial cylinder now costs ₹2003.50.