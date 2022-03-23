Petrol, diesel prices rise by 80 paise for second consecutive day

After the revision, petrol costs ₹97.01 per litre in the national capital

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have increased retail prices of petrol as well as diesel by 80 paise for the second consecutive day. OMCs have started the daily price revision on Tuesday after a hiatus of 137 days.

Following the price revision, the rate of petrol, or motor spirit (MS), in the national capital is now ₹97.01 per litre, while the revised rates in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata stood at ₹111.67, ₹102.91 and ₹106.34, respectively.

Similarly, with a hike of around 80 paise, diesel now costs ₹88.27 a litre in the national capital, while the revised prices in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata stood at ₹95.85, ₹92.95 and ₹91.42, respectively.

Earlier this week, OMCs had raised the price of diesel for bulk buyers by ₹25 per litre.

Price revision

The OMCs had stopped the daily price revision of petrol and diesel since November 5, 2021 in view of Assembly elections in five States including the politically significant Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

The last revision took place on November 3, 2021 with petrol prices being revised to an all time high of ₹110.04 a litre and diesel at ₹98.42 a litre in Delhi.

A day later, to offer respite to the common man and check rising inflation, the Centre reduced central excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹5 and ₹10 per litre, respectively. Taking a cue from the Centre’s move, States have also reduced value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel.

Domestic petrol and diesel prices are linked to the international costs of the two fuels, which move proportionally to crude prices. The daily price revision mechanism was started in June 2017. In general, OMCs revise retail fuel prices on a daily basis in line with the average price of benchmark fuels in the global market in the last 15-days.