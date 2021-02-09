News

Petroleum Ministry launches investment corner on revamped site

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on February 09, 2021 Published on February 09, 2021

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Steel Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday launched the Investment Corner under the Project Development Cell (PDC), on the revamped website of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

The Ministry said it has taken this initiative to dedicate a section showcasing investible sectors and opportunities and as a means to channelise investors’ interest to the MOPNG PDC Team.

“On registering with the PDC, the investor can indicate her/his plans to invest in a sector of preference in case of new investor; and seek facilitation in case of any issue/ challenge that may need resolution. This will enable the investor community to reach out to the Ministry,” the statement added.

It added that the Investor Corner will enable it to effectively implement the Cabinet’s decision to set up Project Development Cells (PDC).

ministers (government)
petroleum
