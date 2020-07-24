Petronet plans to cancel 10-yr LNG import tender, say sources

Brand Datsun and the road ahead in India
Its relevance going forward is a million dollar question
India's top gas importer Petronet LNG is set to cancel its offer to buy an annual 1 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for 10 years, two sources said, as signing long-term contracts are not attractive in the current scenario.
India is scouting for cheap gas for price-sensitive consumers as Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to raise the share of natural gas in the national energy mix to 15 per cent by 2030 from the current 6.2 per cent to reduce pollution.
Earlier this year, Petronet invited bids to buy LNG with pricing linked to Henry Hub natural gas futures in the US and Dutch TTF gas futures and shipped on a delivered ex-ship basis.
“This month in an internal committee it was decided to cancel the tender. Soon the proposal will be placed for approval by the board,” said one of two sources familiar with the matter who both confirmed the plan to end the tender.
“Long-term deals don’t make sense in current scenario. Doesn’t make sense to lose precious foreign exchange,” the source added. GAIL (India) is struggling to sell its costly LNG sourced under long-term deals with US companies.
Asian spot LNG prices have been languishing near record low levels, which were first reached in May, due to new supply entering the market from the US and the coronavirus pandemic slamming gas demand globally.
Petronet’s chief executive Prabhat Singh last month said his firm was close to finalising the deal with prices near to spot markets. It is renegotiating pricing under long-term deals with Qatargas after spot prices declined.
Petronet has deals to annually buy 7.5 million tonnes of LNG from Qatar. Petronet did not respond to an emailed request for comment on plans to cancel the tender.
Its relevance going forward is a million dollar question
Maserati starts out on its EV journey with the Ghibli. Can the new Hybrid change its fortunes?
Sonet rendering reveals it could well be worth more than 14 lines
Projections will need to be tempered during these challenging times, says its President and CEO
Investors can choose from various schemes, based on their risk profile and life stage. The schemes invest in a ...
Investors with a short-term view can buy the stock of Wockhardt at current levels. On Thursday, the stock ...
₹1130 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1115110011441160 Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
The NFRA found that there was deficiency in Sen’s direction, supervision, and review of the various facets of ...
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...