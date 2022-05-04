Pfizer sets up Asia’s first global drug development centre at IIT Madras Research Park

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer on Wednesday unveiled its first global drug development centre in Asia at the IIT Madras Research Park. The research and technology centre, which will be part of a network of 12 global centres, will support Pfizer’s manufacturing centres worldwide and develop products for the global markets.

Pfizer has invested over ₹150 crore ($20 million) in the 61,000 sq. ft. research and technology centre, which is spread across two floors equipped with 10 advanced laboratories and a capacity to employ 250 scientists and technicians.

“The centre will focus on developing small molecules, including solid doses and sterile injectables, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and finished dosage forms (FDFs). The centre will cater to all Pfizer products, including current innovative products, future innovative products and a host of off-patent products, “S Sridhar, Country Manager, Pfizer India, said during a press conference post the inaugural event.

Sridhar added that the drug development centre is one of the most advanced laboratories that Pfizer is setting up for R&D in the aforementioned disciplines anywhere in the world. “We are hopeful that the proximity to IIT Madras and other technology research park start-ups will also improve academia and industry partnerships and encourage greater collaboration to drive innovation.”

Noting that India is one of the most important geographic regions for Pfizer globally, Sridhar said that the company has invested over $4.5 billion across its three manufacturing facilities in India and has built a strong and comprehensive presence across manufacturing and commercial businesses during its 70 years of existence in India. Pfizer currently has manufacturing facilities in Visakhapatnam (sterile injectable manufacturing), Goa (Oral solids and Steroids) and Ahmedabad (injectable cytotoxic drugs) in addition to 25-30 contract manufacturing sites across the country.

Speaking at the launch, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary, J Radhakrishnan, said, “It is encouraging to see a company like Pfizer make a significant investment in R&D in India and added that the center will offer Indian scientists the opportunity to establish a global footprint in medical R&D.”

IITM Research Park President, Ashok Jhunjhunwala, said the proximity of Pfizer to IIT Madras, scientists and students, the Tech corridor, and other leading industry start-ups will foster greater collaboration between industry and academia.