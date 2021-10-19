P&G India announces a ₹500 crore P&G Rural Growth Fund

Procter & Gamble (P&G) India today announced a ₹500 crore P&G Rural Growth Fund to accelerate inclusive growth in the Indian rural market.

This fund will provide external partners an opportunity to collaborate with P&G on business solutions customised for meeting the needs of rural consumers. This will include solutions on superior communication, media outreach and go-to-market solutions like tech-enabled selling, increasing distribution and last-mile delivery.

The rural market is a significant contributor to the growth of the FMCG industry. The opportunities of the rural market are unique and require solutions that are tailor-made to meet the needs and consumer habits of the rural consumer.

Madhusudan Gopalan, CEO, P&G - Indian Subcontinent, said, “Rural India has a pivotal role to play in India’s road to recovery from the pandemic. We have already seen the rural segment deliver a resilient performance during the last few months and will continue to be a key driver of growth for the FMCG industry.”

“We also want to invest in empowering rural kiranas with tech-enabled solutions and best practices on inventory and store management that will help them build their businesses further. We are confident that through these partnerships we will be able to contribute towards the inclusive growth of the rural economy,” Gopalan said.