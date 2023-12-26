The Pharmaceutical Exports Promotion Council (Pharmexcil), an arm of the Ministry of Commerce, entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Roscongress Foundation of Russia and established a partnership aimed at the development of pharmaceutical and related industries.

The MoU was signed by Ravi Udai Bhaskar, Director General-Pharmexcil and Alexander Stuglev, Chairman of the Board, Director of the Roscongress Foundation at St.Petersburg, Lakshmi Prasanna, Director- Regulatory Affairs at Pharmexcil. It is agreed to hold a session on pharmaceuticals at the Russian-Indian forum at the next St. Petersburg International Economic Forum to be held on 5 to 8 June 2024.