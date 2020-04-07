Pharmexcil seeks lift of ban on paracetamol exports

‘Aviation sector’s expectation of govt bailout unrealistic’
The Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council (Pharmexcil) has on Tuesday sought removal of ban on export of paracetamol tablets.
The ban on paracetamol was imposed on March 3 by the Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) along with 12 other Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and Vitamins in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak.
However, while DGFT lifted ban on 12 APIs and Vitamins on Monday, ban on Paracetamol exports still remains.
“We request the DGFT to lift the ban on paracetamol too as it forms a substantial part of exports and India has adequate stock and production capacity,'' R Uday Bhaskar, Director - General, Pharmexcil told Business Line.
Removal of ban on all 13 products and their formulations (total 26) is vital to reap full advantage of the export potential, he aded.
Pharmexcil had also given a representation to the government regarding the concerns of drug exporters.
