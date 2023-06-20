Hyderabad, June 20: The 9th edition of the International Pharma Exhibition (IPHEX), a flagship event of the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil) will be organised in Hyderabad from July 5-7, with the support of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Disclosing this here on Monday, R Udaya Bhaskar, Director-General, Pharmexcil, said the the 9th edition of IPHEX will be a special edition as it is being organised on the occasion of G20 presidency by India.

“There will be an exhibition, business meetings and an exclusive “G20 focussed CEOs Round Table” with participation by delegates from over 120 countries,’‘ Bhaskar added.

Indian Pharma Industry has carved out a unique distinction in contributing substantially to healthcare through the supply of quality, affordable generic medicines to nearly 200 countries and is popularly called “Pharmacy of the World”, the DG said adding that India’s pharmaceuticals exports stood at $25.4 billionn during the FY22-23. Over 375 exporters from India would be showcasing their products in the exhibition and about 600 overseas business delegates from 120 countries are expected to attend the iPHEX. “We are expecting more than 10,000 domestic visitors for the exhibition. This exhibition offers opportunities to explore business collaboration and technology transfers,” Bhaskar said.