Piaggio India launches updated version of Aprilia SR scooter range

Piaggio India on Tuesday launched the updated version of its Aprilia SR scooter range – Aprilia SR 125 and Aprilia SR 160 – with a completely new design and features.
The all-new Aprilia SR 160 will be available at ₹1.17 lakh, while the Aprilia SR 125 at ₹1.07 lakh, Piaggio India, which is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Italian auto major Piaggio Group, announced at the launch event.
All prices are ex-showroom Pune, the company said, adding that the latest offerings can be booked by making an initial payment of ₹5,000 at its pan-India dealerships as well as through its online retail outlet.
The new SR 160 is powered by a 160-cc BSVI 3V Tech EFI engine, with an option of 125-cc as well, Piaggio India said.
"It gives me immense pleasure to announce the launch of the new Aprilia SR 160 range. Aprilia SR as an innovative design with big wheels in scooters has already created a segment of Aprilia experience seekers.
"SR has been a benchmark scooter and first to offer engineering tech like ABS (antilock braking system), 160 CC 3V Tech FI, high-tech and high performance engine. Its new design evolution will make riders rejoice the brand experience ever more," said Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio India.
“The all-new SR 160 is set to take the market by a storm. With an exciting representation of the latest Aprilia brand look, it's going to enhance its prominence on the road with best technology incorporated, representing the true Aprilia spirit,” said Sudhanshu Agrawal, Head for 2-wheeler business at Piaggio India.
