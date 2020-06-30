Pioneer India to expand product portfolio, enhance IoT connectivity to automotives

Paralysis in Maharashtra
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Pioneer India, a subsidiary of Pioneer Corporation of Japan, is seeking to expand its product portfolio covering connected devices and Internet of Things to add to the convenience and comfort of people on the move.
Gaurav Kulshreshtha, Marketing Head and Product Manager, Pioneer India, said: “The car infotainment market in the country is changing with people looking at innovative solutions that add to ease-of-operation and convenience. To cater to this demand, as a leading player in this infotainment, speakers and car audio-visual solutions and DJ products, we are planning to add more products, including connected devices and Internet of Things, all leading to comfort and convenience.
“As a leading audio solutions provider, we are engaged with both automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and play a major role in the after-market. The market has been hit due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but there is latent demand,” he said.
“The first two quarters of the current financial year may see a slow off-take of automotive sales and also the audio systems. But we believe after the festival season and during the third quarter of this fiscal (October-December), the business for audios will be back by 80-100 per cent,” he told BusinessLine.
“Pioneer had launched a detachable, multi-purpose Tabletcombo, an advanced in-car entertainment system for those who enjoy quality entertainment on the go. Now, we are in the process of finalising plans for the launch of another innovative product/solution.”
The tablet has high-end safety features and a plethora of navigation and entertainment apps ready to download. It is a first-of-its-kind multi-purpose tablet which can be used both inside and outside the vehicle, making it more versatile in its use, the company claimed. It has certified access to genuine Android OS and comes with pre-installed apps such as Google Maps, YouTube, Gmail and Pioneer’s Smart Sync app.
Apart from audio systems, Pioneer is looking at more after-market cars, wanting to upgrade to not just audio systems but also universal rear-view camera with Pioneer optional parking sensors. The audio range is priced between ₹5,000 and ₹40,000, with the latest tablet priced at about ₹40,000.
The entire focus is on safety and comfort, offering solutions for audio and video, music, navigation, messaging and phone calls. The latest focus is on helping people order and collect things from a car, Kulshreshtha said.
“We are witness to a number of regulatory changes with regards to exports and imports, which are seeking to be aligned with the Make in India initiative. We are currently sourcing from Vietnam and Thailand and have no immediate plans for local manufacturing.”
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
I was invited by a medium-scale business to work with them during this phase of lockdown.Given the uncertainty ...
These days you’ll find tablets are trying to be laptops and laptops are trying to be tablets. But here we have ...
“When you look at the market closely, you can see that there is demand coming back. People are shifting to ...
The policy offers more choices and flexibilities, but is a tad higher on cost; returns of the equity oriented ...
Following the breakout of Friday, the stock of EID-Parry has turned its near-term trend positive and is ...
₹1076 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1060104510851100 As the stock has breached a key hurdle, consider ...
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...