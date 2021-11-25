News

Platform ticket price rolled back to ₹10 at major stations in Chennai division

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on November 25, 2021

Earlier this year, Chennai Division of Southern Railway had increased the price to ₹50 to discourage overcrowding amidst the pandemic

The platform ticket price hike at major stations in Chennai division has been rolled back.

In light of the easing of restrictions imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it has been decided by the competent authority to revert the platform ticket price from ₹50 to ₹10 at Dr MGR Chennai Central, Chennai Egmore, Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Arakkonam and Katpadi railway stations.

The reduced price will come into force with immediate effect.

Earlier this year, Chennai Division of Southern Railway had increased the price of platform ticket at these major stations to ₹50 to discourage overcrowding amid the Covid-19 pandemic situation. Apart from these stations, the platform ticket at other stations over Chennai Division continued to be ₹10 per ticket.

However, passengers are requested to follow Covid protocols such as wearing masks, social distancing and hand hygiene, says a Southern Railways press release.

Published on November 25, 2021

