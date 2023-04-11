The recent PLI disbursement of ₹30 crore for drones and drone components is a major boost for the industry. The Chennai-based Garuda Aerospace, which is one of the beneficiaries, plans to use it to support and facilitate quarterly disbursements. The Jaipur-based TSAW Drones is developing plans to participate in the scheme by embarking on drone production.

The scheme provides 20 per cent of the value addition as an incentive. This is one of the highest among PLI schemes to boost the industry, which is still in a nascent stage with many start-ups in the fray.

A good pitch

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace, said the company plans to use the PLI scheme to support and facilitate quarterly disbursements, which would provide timely relief to drone manufacturers.

The company has raised $22 million, the largest ever Series A funding in the drone sector. Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni has invested an undisclosed sum in Garuda Aerospace, and is also its brand ambassador.

Garuda Aerospace plans to use the PLI scheme to collaborate with over 120 Make In India companies to achieve complete indigenisation of the drone industry. Garuda will team up with partners through joint ventures, technology transfers, supplier arrangements, and investments to help local manufacturers meet the growing demand for Made In India drones. The company aims to make India a global drone hub by 2030.

As a dual Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) certified drone manufacturer, the company is eligible to receive incentives under the PLI scheme. After receiving DGCA licence and Type certificate for the drones, Garuda Aerospace started selling drones. Garuda Aerospace expects to receive a substantial share of the incentives in the coming years, he told businessline.

The scheme will benefit the industry by prioritising increasing subsidies for training programmes for drone pilots. It is important for the government to be fully committed and involved in the implementation of such programmes. The scheme should also be allocated towards utilising drones in various sectors such as transportation, logistics, defence, mining, and infrastructure, which will create employment opportunities and foster growth in these sectors, he said.

New entrant

Kishan Tiwari, Co-founder and CEO, TSAW Drones, said the company is yet to take advantage of the benefits presented by the aforementioned scheme. It is developing plans to participate in the initiative by embarking on a drone production endeavour to be supported by a recruitment drive to attract skilled individuals.

The implementation of the proposed PLI scheme will provide a boost to local drone manufacturing, reducing dependency on imports and increasing self-sufficiency in the field. This, in turn, is anticipated to result in lower costs for both drone makers and end users, while also creating a plethora of job prospects in the country.

The PLI plan will galvanise drone sector innovation and R&D by giving a strong incentive for manufacturers to develop cutting-edge, sophisticated drone technology that can be manufactured within India’s borders, he said.

A report by KPMG said that the Cenre intends to make India a global drone hub by 2030 with liberalised policies to help individuals and businesses leverage drone technology.

The Centre plans to attract $6.7 billion investment in the next three years and create more than 10,000 jobs and encourage MSME investments by easing eligibility for the PLI scheme, the report said.

