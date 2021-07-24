PLI scheme, a boost to Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan: Dr Reddy's Chairman

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Chairman of Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, K Satish Reddy, said that the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme introduced by the Centre will contribute greatly to Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. He was speaking at the ninth convocation of the Hyderabad-based National Institute for Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) on Saturday.
The PLI scheme is intended to augment the indigenous production and supply of raw materials and active intermediates for the pharma industry. The bulk of the supplies are being imported from China. Referring to the response of the pharma industry and government during the battle against Covid-19, Reddy said the pharma industry joined the government’s efforts in the fight against the pandemic.
Reddy told the graduating students that it was the right time for them to enter the pharma industry.
Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilisers, said the current scenario in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors at national and global levels “is full of hope and ripe with challenging career opportunities.”
S. Aparna, Chairperson, Apex Council of NIPER, and Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Govt. of India, said the government had introduced a slew of measures to promote the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
Shashi Bala Singh, Director, NIPER-Hyderabad, said within a short span of 14 years, the institute has emerged as a centre of excellence for advanced studies and learning in pharmaceutical sciences. “The efforts of the institute are reflected by prominent rankings in the NIRF and the comprehensive development in all aspects such as research, industry projects and the excellence of students,” she added.
As many as 25 Ph.D., 113 M.S. (Pharm.) and 33 M.B.A (Pharm.) students were awarded degrees during the convocation, according to a release.
