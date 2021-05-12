‘PLI scheme can bring 8-12 GW more solar manufacturing capacity’

A three-pronged transformation
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
The production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the renewable sector could facilitate the development of an additional 8-12 GW of annual solar cell and module manufacturing capacity, says a report of India Ratings and Research.
The allocation of ₹4,500 crore towards the solar modules manufacturing industry by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) is expected to boost domestic manufacturing attract investments and reduce solar imports.
The scheme can facilitate additional 8-12 GW annual solar cell/module manufacturing capacity in India. Sales up to 50 per cent of the manufacturing capacity set up by the winning bidder will benefit from PLI. This estimate assumes the base PLI rate of ₹2.25 per watt power and entirely greenfield expansion.
“The scheme is definitely a shot in the arm and the much-required step to tackle import requirements and bring it down from 90 per cent import requirement levels to 64-74 per cent on an average till FY30,” it said.
However, the amount under the scheme will have to go significantly up if India has to reduce its import dependence any further, assuming India is to proceed on its target of 280GW solar capacity by FY30.
India has set a target to install 280GW of solar power plants by FY30 out of which about 240GW is under pipeline or yet to be implemented, which means just 8-13 per cent of this planned requirement is going to benefit directly from this PLI scheme till FY30 (assuming localisation to be in between 65 per cent and 100 per cent), apart from improving the domestic manufacturing capacity.
The scheme could lead to more sector consolidation (from the current 15-20 players with significant capacities) to benefit from the economies of scale.
“Higher scales and requirement of backward integration will require much larger investments into the sector, resulting in near-term natural consolidation, as small players who cannot benefit from the scheme will become uncompetitive compared to both domestic manufacturers benefitting from PLI scheme and imported cells/modules,” it said.
But on the flip side, given the strict timelines for implementation, the scheme may lose out on its intended purpose for the level of backward integration. All in all, this a good start, but timely disbursements, ease of processes and scaling up the scheme amount will be key things to look out for over short to medium tenure to see India self-reliant and simultaneously being economically viable to meet its solar power ambitions, the report said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Besides cutting the greenhouse gas, the method’s use of magnesium makes it ideal for producing rocket fuel on ...
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Musicians looking forward to a concert-filled 2021 are largely in despair, but some are hoping to make the ...
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
What does the father of a soon-to-be film-maker do to patch up their fragile relationship? Head for a road ...
On this day in 1886, pharmacist John Pemberton first sold a carbonated beverage that he called Coca-Cola. This ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...