PM asks Pharma industry to work on manufacture of COVID-19 diagnostic Kits on war footing

Oppo Reno 3 Pro review: Playing the camera game
Not that much stands out on this nice and very middle-of-the-road smartphone but it has a nice set of cameras ...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested the pharmaceutical industry leaders to work on manufacture of RNA diagnostic kits required for testing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on war footing.
Modi on Saturday interacted with private players via video conferencing. Union Minister of State for Shipping, Chemicals and Fertilisers, Principal Secretary, Cabinet Secretary, Secretaries of Health, Textiles, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Government of India and senior representatives from Pharmaceutical associations including Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance, Indian Drug Manufacturer Association, Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India, All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Bulk Drug Manufacturing Association and Association of Medical Device Industry participated in the interaction.
Modi said that pharma producers and distributors have a crucial role to play in combating the challenge of COVID-19. "Not only does the industry need to ensure maintenance of supply lines of essential medicines, medical kits and equipments, but at the same time should try to come up with new and innovative solutions," he emphasised.
He asked the medicine retailers and pharmacists to be on constant vigil to ensure that black marketing and hoarding of medicines is avoided and supply of essentials maintained. He suggested that wherever feasible, supply of medicines in bulk may be avoided.
Modi said that in this hour of need, it is imperative for the industry to work continuously and also ensure that there is no shortage of workforce in the pharma sector. He suggested exploration of home-delivery model to allow for maintenance of social distancing at pharmacies, and also promotion of usage of digital payment mechanisms to prevent the spread of the virus.
The Pharmaceutical Associations said that they are committed to maintaining supply of essential medicines and equipment, and are also working on developing vaccines. Health Secretary Preeti Sudan talked about the collaboration with Protective Wear Manufacturing Associations for acquiring Personal Protective Equipment.
Not that much stands out on this nice and very middle-of-the-road smartphone but it has a nice set of cameras ...
Those who have recovered from mental illness need to be mainstreamed
Her life is a drive off the beaten track, and it has not been easy
Telemedicine and IT-enabled healthcare systems are making distance treatment a reality in rural Rajasthan
Planning to buy a house? We take you through the decision-making process, show you the hidden costs you need ...
But the impact of the ongoing corona crisis can delay the anticipated price rise: ANAROCK Chairman
Indices ended on a positive note last week, but there are many hurdles ahead
Scheme has fared better than the BSE 200 TRI and the Nifty 100 TRI in volatile markets
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...