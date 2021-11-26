PM attacks ‘dynastic parties’ on Constitution Day

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioned “dynastic parties” and said people who believe in the Constitution should be concerned about family-based parties.
He was speaking at the Central Hall of Parliament on the Constitution Day on Friday marking the adoption of the Constitution on this day in 1949, and came into effect on November 26, 1950. The Opposition parties boycotted the function charging that the Centre was celebrating the event even as attacks against constitutional values remain unchecked.
Modi said the Constitution is not just a collection of many articles but it is a great tradition of millennia. “This is a modern expression of that unbroken stream,” he said. He said it would have been better were Constitution Day is also celebrated like the Republic Day.
Also see: PM Modi invited to US Summit of Democracies
He said the country is heading towards a kind of a crisis in the form of dynastic political parties. “More than one person from a family joining the party on the basis of merit does not make the party dynastic. Problems arise when a party is run by the same family, generation after generation,” he said apparently targetting the Congress.
He said the spirit of the Constitution has also been hurt, every section of the Constitution has also been hurt, when political parties lose their democratic character themselves.
“How can the parties which have lost their democratic character protect democracy?,” he asked.
The Congress said the Prime Minister’s criticism of the Opposition is unwarranted. “They need to reflect the manner in which they have conducted the affairs of state, taken decisions and they owe an explanation on why they have taken measures, which are violative of the Constitution and even the directives of the Supreme Court, done away with transparency in governance and accountability of the Government to Parliament and through the Parliament to the people of India.
Congress has taken a conscious decision to boycott the function and we have coordinated this with like minded parties and other parties in opposition, who also collectively oppose this authoritarian trend and functioning of the Centre,” deputy leader of the Congress in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma said.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
The author defines Thiel’s value system as a pursuit of market power using regulatory loopholes and stepping ...
Tarkari seeks to hero classic and lesser known desi flavours drawn from India’s wide culinary repertoire of ...
Shiv Kunal Verma’s depiction of the lesser talked about Indo-Pakistan war is a book that will delight not just ...
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...