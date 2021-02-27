PM gives a call to promote ‘Handmade in India’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a call for the promotion of ‘Handmade in India’, for items such as toys, in parallel with the thrust on ‘Make in India’ as a response to the growing global demand for handicrafts.

“Today, people don’t just view a toy as a product. They also want to be part of the experience linked with the manufacture of the toy....That is why we need to promote ‘Handmade in India’ as well,” the PM said speaking at the inauguration of the virtual ‘India Toy Fair’ 2021 on Saturday.

The toy fair is the first-ever digitally accessible exhibition and platform where one can not only browse and buy toys produced all over the country but also participate in events, activities and network with various stakeholders of the toy industry.

Pointing out that the Indian toy industry was one of the most eco-friendly in the world, the PM said manufacturers should make toys that are good both for ecology and psychology. “Can we try to use as less plastic in our toys as possible and use materials that are recyclable?” he said.

In the area of toys India has tradition as well as technology and concepts as well as competence, the PM said adding that these could be combined to promote Indian toys worldwide.

India already has two toy clusters, one in Karnataka and the other in Andhra Pradesh and plans are on reportedly to set up eight more.

Modi, who interacted with toy manufacturers in different States, advised organisers of clusters to reward innovation in the field.

The government also prepared a comprehensive action plan in 2020 to promote the toy industry.