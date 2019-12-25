News

PM greets people on Christmas

PTI New Delhi | Updated on December 25, 2019 Published on December 25, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people on the occasion of Christmas, saying the teachings of Jesus Christ inspire millions across the world.

 

“We remember, with immense joy, the noble thoughts of Jesus Christ. He epitomised the spirit of service and compassion, devoting his life towards alleviating human suffering,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

He said the teachings of Christ inspire millions across the world.

