News

PM greets people on Mahavir Jayanti

PTI New Delhi | Updated on April 06, 2020 Published on April 06, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi   -  @narendramodi

Greeting people on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that Lord Mahavir’s life, based on truth and non-violence, will remain an inspiration for all.

“Happy Mahavir Jayanti to all citizens. His (Lord Mahavir’s) life based on truth, non-violence and austerity will always remain an inspiration for everyone,” the prime minister tweeted in Hindi.

Published on April 06, 2020
religion and belief
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
BJP MPs oppose Centre’s attempt to keep Bengal tea plantations running; Darjeeling Tea suffering