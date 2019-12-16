News

Vijay Diwas

PM hails armed forces for 1971 victory over Pak

PTI New Delhi | Updated on December 16, 2019 Published on December 16, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the armed forces for India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, saying the history created by the soldiers will be written in golden letters.

On this day in 1971, over 90,000 Pakistani soldiers had surrendered before Indian troops, bringing to an end the bitterly fought war on the eastern and western fronts. It also led to the creation of Bangladesh. “On Vijay Diwas, I pay tributes to the courage, valour and bravery of Indian soldiers. The history that our troops created on this day will be embossed in golden letters,” Modi tweeted.

December 16 is observed as Vijay Diwas.

