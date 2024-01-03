Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday kick-started BJP’s election campaign for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls in Kerala by affirming the party’s catchword “Modi Ki Guarantee” at the Mahila Conference meeting in Thrissur.

The Prime Minister in his 40-minute speech repeated the word “Modi ki Guarantee” which he had used during the just concluded assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telengana.

Modi highlighted the successful implementation of various schemes introduced by the NDA government in the last 10 years for the life improvement of women which included Ujwala scheme offering LPG connection to 10 crore women, ₹11 crore funds to provide drinking water facilities, Suvidha Sanitary pads, Mudra loans for women, increasing maternity leave and several other schemes.

‘Best guarantee’

Addressing a huge gathering of women at the Thekkinkadu Maidan after carrying out a 1.5 km roadshow, the Prime Minister said women’s power is the best guarantee for India’s development. The NDA government is focusing on the development of four castes - poor, youth, farmer and women. The empowerment of these four castes will enable the country’s overall development, he said adding that the government is also committed to implement various other schemes to improve the life of women and their overall development.

The Prime Minister also criticized the India Alliance for delaying projects of central government following their opposition to BJP. Construction of roads, airports, railway stations are happening fast across the country, but the parties in India Alliance are disrupting the work since they oppose Modi, he said.

In a scathing attack on both Congress and CPI (M) which repeatedly ruled Kerala, Modi said these parties are against introducing Women’s Reservation Bill in the Parliament and deliberately delayed its implementation. It was the BJP government that extended support to Muslim women by introducing the Triple Talaq bill, he added.