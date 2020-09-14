PM hopes Parliament to send message that nation stands with soldiers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday gave a strong message to China on the issue of the border dispute. He also hoped that vaccine for Covid-19 is developed soon.

In his customary remarks in Parliament before both the houses sit for business, PM Modi expressed optimism that all the members of Parliament will send an unequivocal message that the country stands by its soldiers.

“Our soldiers are standing firm at the borders with a lot of courage, passion and strong resolve to protect their motherland. They are standing on difficult heights and in a few days, it will starting snowing. In the same manner, I am confident Parliament will send a message, in one voice, that it stands firmly behind soldiers guarding our borders,” he said.

The government is expected to make a statement in Parliament on the India-China stand-off, which worsened in June when 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the line of duty in a clash with the Chinese army at Galwan Valley.

House business

Talking about business for both the houses during the Monsoon session, he said that key decisions will be taken and important debate will take place.

“Our experience is that when there is more in-depth debate and discussion takes place and when there is too much variety in the debate, it benefits the House, subject matter and country,” he said while expressing hope that all Members of Parliament will together add value to the great tradition.

He reminded one and all for taking precaution against Covid.

“We want that a vaccine be developed at the earliest from any corner of the world, our scientists succeed and we succeed in bringing everyone out of this problem,” he said.

In a first, this session will see the two houses having sittings at different timings. Members will sit in every possible space available and will be working on weekends. There will be no question hour. Zero hour has been reduced to half and there will not be Private Members’ Bill and visitors will not be allowed.