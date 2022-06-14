PM instructs recruitment of 10 lakh people in central ministries, departments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced recruitment of 10 lakh people in government jobs during the next 18 months.

“PM @narendramodi reviewed the status of Human Resources in all departments and ministries and instructed that recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the government in mission mode in the next 1.5 years,” a tweet by Prime Minister Office said. This statement has come at a time when the government is facing strong criticism on lack of employment as against poll promise.

Reacting to the announcement, Labour Minister Bhupendra Yadav said, “India’s journey as a strong economy under the Prime Minister has made sure we stay the course on human-centered development. The hiring of 10 lakh people will not only help the government meet targets, but also strengthen the march towards a fully Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, “Taking forward PM@narendramodi ji’s decision to recruit 10 lakh people in all govt. departments and ministries in mission-mode, @EduMinOfIndia and @MSDESkillIndia is committed to fill-up all vacancies in their respective departments in the next 1.5 years.”

According to the Annual Report on Pay and Allowances of Central Government Civilian Employees (2019-20), prepared by Expenditure Department, the total number of regular central government civilian employees in position (including UTs) as on March 01, 2020 was 31.91 lakhs as against the sanctioned strength of 40.78 showing and approximately 21.75 per cent of posts were vacant.

Meanwhile, budget documents showed jobs in all central government ministries and departments are estimated to go up by over 2.84 lakh by the end of March 2022 in comparison to 2020. However, the biggest job provider, the Railways, has seen a dip of over 50,000 during this period.

All but one central ministry and department showed estimated increase from March 2020 to 2022. Take the example of police under the Home Ministry, strength is estimated to go up over 11.42 lakh by the end of March this year as against 10.03 lakh, showing a growth of over 13 per cent. Similarly, strength in the department of post is estimated to rise to over 4.21 lakh as against 4.03 lakh, showing an increase of over 4 per cent.

However, the Railways is the only ministry/department where the strength is estimated to come down by March. The number was over 12.5 lakh at the end of March 2020, and is estimated to come down to a little over 12 lakh.