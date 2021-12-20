PM interacts with leading CEOs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with leading CEOs of companies across sectors including banking, infrastructure, automobiles, telecom, consumer goods, textiles, renewables, hospitality, technology, healthcare and electronics.

This meeting was part of the several interactions that Modi is holding ahead of the Budget to receive suggestions and inputs from the private sector, official sources said. Today’s interactive meeting with CEOs was also attended by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

It maybe recalled that Prime Minister Modi had last week met with leading private equity/ venture capital players to seek suggestions on making India a more attractive investment destination.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is due to present Union Budget for 2022-23 on February 1 next year. Already, the pre-Budget talks with industry is on full swing with the government taking inputs for the upcoming budget.

Among the CEOs who attended today’s meeting include TV Narendran, MD & CEO Tata Steel and Uday Kotak, Vice-Chairman & CEO, Kotak Mahindra Bank.