PM lauds Budget, says it’s the best

Addressing MPs at the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Tuesday that the Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is the best Budget under the prevailing global economic scenario and claimed that even critics have now accepted it.

The Prime Minister also appreciated the Bodo accord and the agreement to settle the members of Bru-Reang tribe in Tripura. He termed the agreements as “historic successes” of his government in this decade.

“It will usher in an era of peace in the North-East which has suffered decades of bloodshed and violence,” BJP sources quoted him as saying. He added that the Centre has also curbed naxalism and boosted development in areas hit by the Leftist insurgency. “The North-East States used to see frequent blockades and ‘bandh’ that would bring life to a standstill for days but things have now changed for the better,” Modi has reportedly said. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan briefed the members on the coronavirus outbreak and the measures taken by the Centre to deal with it.

The party has asked its 240 MPs to campaign for the party in Delhi colonies, particularly among poor voters. BJP president JP Nadda made the announcement at the meeting. Nadda told the MPs to spend their days till the campaign ends in the settlements, including slums.