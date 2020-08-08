PM launches week long campaign ‘Gandagi, Bharat Chorho’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced a week long cleanliness campaign ‘Gandagi, Bharat Chorho’ till August 15.

Addressing the students while inaugurating Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra, PM said: “We all are a part of a campaign now, 'Gandagi, Bharat Chorho'. I am glad that children present here, are following social distancing norms and all of them are wearing masks, to control the spread of Covid-19”.

Every day till August 15 there will be a special swachhata initiatives in urban and rural India to re-enforce the jan andolan for swachhata.

“I would urge the officials to run a campaign this week and make community toilets in all the villages that come under their district,” said PM Modi.

On India’s fight against Covid-19, he said, if the pandemic like Coronavirus had broken out before 2014, could we have imposed lockdown when over 60 per cent population was forced to open defecation? 'Swachhagrah' has empowered us in the fight against coronavirus.

Meanwhile, 36 students—representing all States and Union Territories— shared with the PM their experiences with swachhata activities at home and at school, and their impressions of the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra.

The Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra will be open to the public from 9th August from 8 AM to 5 PM, in accordance with the prescribed guidelines for social distancing and hygiene.

No tours will be organised for students in the short term. However, virtual tours of the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra will also be organised till such time as physical tours are possible.