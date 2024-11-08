Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the government will soon begin work on a new airport near the ambitious Vadhavan Port project in Maharashtra, valued at ₹76,220 crore. The announcement was made during the launch of the State election campaign for the BJP-led alliance in Dhule district.

The plan to construct the airport had been initially demanded by former Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, revealed Modi. He assured that the request would be fulfilled as soon as the election code of conduct for the ongoing Maharashtra elections is lifted. The Prime Minister added that the Centre would soon hold discussions with the State government to finalise the project details.

The Vadhavan Port, approved by the Union Cabinet in June 2024, is set to become the largest port in India. It will be developed as a deep-draft, all-weather greenfield major port in Palghar district. The port is expected to create significant economic opportunities and enhance trade in the region.

The port development will be managed by the Vadhavan Port Project Limited (VPPL), a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) jointly owned by Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) with a 74 per cent stake and the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) holding 26 per cent.

In his speech, Modi emphasized the focus of both the Union and the State government on large-scale infrastructure projects. He criticised the Opposition parties for allegedly attempting to hinder the progress of such initiatives, while also highlighting the government’s commitment to improving India’s infrastructure.

In another rally held in Nashik, PM Modi also addressed the concerns of onion growers, stating that the government had revised its export policies in response to demands from the farming community.