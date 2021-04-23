PM Modi asks industry to raise oxygen supply to hospitals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked domestic oxygen manufacturers, including leading steel and oil industrialists, to increase the availability of oxygen cylinders as well as upgrade the logistics facilities for transportation of oxygen to hospitals.

“He urged the industry to utilize tankers meant to transport other gases for oxygen supply,” said a PMO statement.

The virtual meeting was attended by Steel Authority of India Ltd Chairperson Soma Mondal, Reliance Industries Ltd CMD Mukesh Ambani, Sajjan Jindal of JSW Steel Ltd, Narendran of Tata Steel Ltd, Naveen Jindal of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, among others.

The Prime Minister appreciated the oxygen producers for increasing their production in the last few weeks.

“Modi thanked the industry for diverting industrial oxygen to meet medical requirements in the country,” the statement said. He also “spoke about utilising the full potential of the industry to meet the demand of oxygen in the coming days.”

Keeping in mind oxygen requirements of the states, the central government is working on effective use of Railways and Air Force so that the tankers reach the production centre as soon as possible, Modi told the meeting.