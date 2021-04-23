PM Modi asks industry to raise oxygen supply to hospitals

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked domestic oxygen manufacturers, including leading steel and oil industrialists, to increase the availability of oxygen cylinders as well as upgrade the logistics facilities for transportation of oxygen to hospitals.
“He urged the industry to utilize tankers meant to transport other gases for oxygen supply,” said a PMO statement.
The virtual meeting was attended by Steel Authority of India Ltd Chairperson Soma Mondal, Reliance Industries Ltd CMD Mukesh Ambani, Sajjan Jindal of JSW Steel Ltd, Narendran of Tata Steel Ltd, Naveen Jindal of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, among others.
The Prime Minister appreciated the oxygen producers for increasing their production in the last few weeks.
“Modi thanked the industry for diverting industrial oxygen to meet medical requirements in the country,” the statement said. He also “spoke about utilising the full potential of the industry to meet the demand of oxygen in the coming days.”
Keeping in mind oxygen requirements of the states, the central government is working on effective use of Railways and Air Force so that the tankers reach the production centre as soon as possible, Modi told the meeting.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
The hemming in of Mamata Banerjee by the BJP in what was once a Trinamool stronghold sums up the story of West ...
Jeet Thayil’s latest work opens new doors for feminist revisionist Christian narratives in India
How does India benefit from a partnership with the US after it pulls out of Afghanistan?
Inside Narayan Chandra Sinha’s universe house, metal and nature’s footprints are churned into an organic whole
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...