News

PM Modi, Australia’s Morrison to meet in a virtual bilateral summit on June 4: MEA

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on May 28, 2020 Published on May 28, 2020

PM Narendra Modi   -  Twitter via Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India)

Indians stranded in remote locations in Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, and parts of Europe also being repatriated under VBM, says spokesperson

India and Australia will hold a leaders level bilateral summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on June 4 where all issues of mutual interest will be discussed, the Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed.

“The leaders will discuss bilateral issues of mutual interest in the India-Australia Summit scheduled on June 4,” MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at a media briefing on Thursday.

While the summit will be a virtual one over video conference, a number of bilateral agreements, including ones on military logistics and science & technology are likely to be signed, according to sources close to the development.

Vande Bharat Mission

Speaking on the on-going Vande Bharat Mission (VBM), Srivastava said that as many as 45,216 Indian nationals have been repatriated from around the world. These include 8,069 migrant workers, 7,656 students and 5,107 professionals. About 5,000 Indians have returned through land border immigration checkpoints from Nepal and Bangladesh.

In the first phase of VBM, from May 7-16 , as many as 16,716 stranded Indians returned. The phase two of the mission began on May 17 and will continue till June 13 by the end of which an estimated 1,00,000 stranded Indians would have been repatriated from 60 countries, the spokesperson said.

“We are also assisting return of stranded Indians from remote locations in Latin America and Caribbean, Africa, and parts of Europe. This is being done by taking advantage of foreign carriers flying to India primarily for evacuation of their nationals,” Srivastava said.

Recently, about 300 stranded Indians from Peru, Mexico, Belize, Guatemala, Honduras, Portugal and Netherlands were brought in. We will be exploring more such options.

Private airlines have now been included as part of Phase II of Vande Bharat Mission. Chartered flights have also begun to operate and return of our nationals through land borders has commenced. “The numbers are expected to go up in the coming days with the permission for chartered flights and more efficient use of quarantine capacity,” the spokesperson said. The phase 3 of the mission will begin after the on-going phase ends on June 13.

Published on May 28, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
Australia
Indian Government
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Will address concerns of Dalit entrepreneurs: Finance Minister
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.