Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday began a special 11-day religious exercise ahead of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

In a message, he said it is his good fortune that he will be a witness to this auspicious occasion.

He said God has chosen him as an instrument to represent all Indians during the 'Pran Pratishtha' exercise and that he is undertaking the special religious exercise keeping this in mind.

"I seek blessing from people," he said on X.

अयोध्या में रामलला की प्राण प्रतिष्ठा में केवल 11 दिन ही बचे हैं।



मेरा सौभाग्य है कि मैं भी इस पुण्य अवसर का साक्षी बनूंगा।



प्रभु ने मुझे प्राण प्रतिष्ठा के दौरान, सभी भारतवासियों का प्रतिनिधित्व करने का निमित्त बनाया है।



इसे ध्यान में रखते हुए मैं आज से 11 दिन का विशेष… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2024

The Prime Minister posted an audio message, noting that it is difficult to articulate one's sentiments at this time but he is making an attempt.

"I am emotional. First time in life, I am experiencing such feelings," he said.

Officials said Modi will be following the arduous guidelines detailed in scriptures related to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit