PM Modi calls for ‘Janta curfew’ on March 22 from 7 AM-9 PM

Urging citizens to adopt a ‘Janta Curfew’ for staying indoors to tackle the spread of Coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the focus should be on social distancing. In an address to the nation, Modi said that the growing challenge of COVID-19 is not a small threat to a country like India.

He said that social distancing is of utmost importance to tackle this disease and patience is the second most important instrument to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

Elaborating his plan for the Janta Curfew, he said, “I request all to implement a self-imposed curfew. The Janta Curfew should be enforced from 7 AM to 9 PM on Sunday (March 22). Our experience of this pilot lockdown will help up chart the way ahead for tackling Coronavirus in India”

Suggesting that there will be support for those affected by the coronavirus, Modi said that a COVID-19 economic response task force is to be formed under the Finance Minister. This taskforce will interact with the affected businesses and submit its recommendations to support the industry.

Modi also said that being healthy right now does not ensure any insulation from the disease and its best to avoid travelling. “Those above 65 years of age must avoid going out at all costs,” he said.

He assured the citizens that there will be no shortage of essential items, milk, food and medicines.