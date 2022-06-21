PM Modi celebrates International Yoga Day in Mysuru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the second day of his visit to Karnataka, took part in a slew of activities in Mysuru. He led the mass Yoga day celebration and marked the end of his stay with a visit to the Wadiyars, the erstwhile rulers.

Modi began the day by inaugurating the ‘Innovative Digital Yoga Exhibition’. He participated in a mass yoga demonstration with thousands of other participants to celebrate the eighth International Day of Yoga (IDY) against the backdrop of Mysuru Palace.

He said, “Yoga brings peace to the people, the society, the nation and to the universe and is a problem-solver for the universe.” He mentioned the theme of IDY is ‘Yoga for Humanity’. “ I thank the United Nations and all the countries for sending this message to the entire humanity through this theme,” he added.

Post the Yoga day celebration, he had breakfast with the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru at the royal palace, where the famous ‘Mysore pak’ and ‘Mysore masala dosa’ were part of the menu. He was invited by the ‘Rajmata’, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, who was also present at the Yoga day celebrations.

He had kicked off his Mysuru visit yesterday evening by laying the foundation stone of the coaching terminal at Naganahalli Railway Station and dedicating to the nation the ‘centre of excellence for persons with communication disorders’ at All India Institute of Speech and Hearing. He also visited Sri Suttur Math and Sri Chamundeshwari Temple after the inauguration.

On Monday, Modi unveiled Dr BR Ambedkar’s statue and also inaugurated revamped ITI centres and flagged big-ticket infrastructure projects in Bengaluru.