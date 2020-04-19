PM Modi discusses digital way of working in post Covid-era

Sharing how working has changed in times of Coronavirus with video conferencing being the norm, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Linkedin, to connect with youngsters and professionals.

He asked everyone to download Aarogya Setu app, which will help deal with Covid-19.

Talking about how working has changed, the PM said,“It has been a topsy-turvy start to the third decade of this century. Covid-19 has brought with it many disruptions. Coronavirus has significantly changed the contours of professional life. These days, home is the new office. The Internet is the new meeting room. For the time being, office breaks with colleagues are history."

He said that he resorts to video-conferencing and phone calls for his meetings and interactions.

The work place is getting Digital First, said PM Modi, adding that the most transformational impact of Technology often happens in the lives of the poor. It is technology that demolishes bureaucratic hierarchies, eliminates middlemen and accelerates welfare measures.

He cited how jandhan, aadhaar and mobile accounts are helping government connect with the poor.

Stating that need of the hour is to think of business and lifestyle models that are easily adaptable, he said digital payments should be the way forward.

“Doing so would mean that even in a time of crisis, our offices, businesses and commerce could get moving faster, ensuring loss of life does not occur,” he added.

“We should perhaps think of models where productivity and efficiency matter more than appearance of effort. The emphasis should be on completing a task in the specified time frame,” added the Prime Minister.

"Covid-19 does not see race, religion, colour, caste, creed, language or border before striking. Our response and conduct thereafter should attach primacy to unity and brotherhood. We are in this together,” said Modi adding unlike previous moments in history, when countries or societies faced off against each other, today we are together facing a common challenge. “The future will be about togetherness and resilience," he said.

India, with the right blend of the physical and the virtual can emerge as the global nerve centre of complex modern multinational supply chains in the post Covid-19 world, added the PM.