PM Modi greets people on Diwali; pays tribute to Nehru on birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Diwali on Saturday.

“Best wishes to all countrymen on Diwali. Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this festival further brightness and happiness. May everyone be prosperous and healthy,” he tweeted.

He also paid tribute to the country’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary. Born in 1889, the Congress stalwart remains India’s longest serving prime minister.

“My humble tributes to the country’s first prime minister Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary,” Modi tweeted.

Diwali is being celebrated across the country on Saturday.