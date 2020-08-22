News

PM Modi greets people on Ganesh Chaturthi

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 22, 2020 Published on August 22, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Ganesh Chaturthi, and wished joy and prosperity everywhere.

“Greetings on the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. May the blessings of Bhagwan Shri Ganesh always be upon us. May there be joy and prosperity all over,” he tweeted.

Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated across the country amid curtailed festivities due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 22, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.