PM Modi greets people on Holi

PTI New Delhi | Updated on March 29, 2021

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi   -  PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Monday on the occasion of Holi and extended them his best wishes. In a tweet, Modi wished that this festival of joy and celebration infuses new energy and enthusiasm in everyone's life.

Published on March 29, 2021

festivals and holidays
