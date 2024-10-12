Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on Vijayadashami.

"I wish all of you achieve victory in every sphere of life with the blessings of Maa Durga and Prabhu Shri Ram," he said on X.

देशवासियों को विजयादशमी की असीम शुभकामनाएं। मां दुर्गा और प्रभु श्रीराम के आशीर्वाद से आप सभी को जीवन के हर क्षेत्र में विजय हासिल हो, यही कामना है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 12, 2024

Vijayadashami marks the end of Durga Puja and commemorates Lord Ram's victory over demon king Ravan.