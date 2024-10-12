Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on Vijayadashami.
"I wish all of you achieve victory in every sphere of life with the blessings of Maa Durga and Prabhu Shri Ram," he said on X.
Vijayadashami marks the end of Durga Puja and commemorates Lord Ram's victory over demon king Ravan.
