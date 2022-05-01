PM Modi hopes to strengthen cooperation with European partners during visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that his visit to Germany, Denmark and France beginning Monday will serve to strengthen the spirit of cooperation with India’s European partners at a time when the region faces many challenges and choices.

“My visit to Europe comes at a time when the region faces many challenges and choices. Through my engagements, I intend to strengthen the spirit of cooperation with our European partners, who are important companions in India’s quest for peace and prosperity,” he said in a departure statement ahead of his visit on Sunday.

The visit is also likely to be an opportunity for the PM Narendra Modi to discuss with his European counterparts the consequences of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and appropriate responses to it.

Modi will begin his visit in Berlin on Monday where he is scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Modi and Scholz had met last year at the G20 where the latter had participated in his previous capacity as Vice-Chancellor and Finance Minister. The two leaders will co-chair the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC). Several Indian ministers will also travel to Germany and hold consultations with their German counterparts.

“I see this IGC as an early engagement with the new government in Germany, within six months of its formation, which will be helpful to identify our priorities for the medium and long term,” Modi said.

The PM will next travel to Copenhagen to hold discussions with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen where the two will review the progress in the bilateral ‘Green Strategic Partnership’, among other aspects of existing relations. Modi will also participate in the India-Denmark Business Roundtable and interact with the Indian community in Denmark.

In Denmark, Modi will also participate in the 2nd India-Nordic Summit along with Prime Ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden and Norway. “The Summit will focus on subjects like post-pandemic economic recovery, climate change, innovation and technology, renewable energy, the evolving global security scenario and India-Nordic cooperation in the Arctic region,” he said.

The PM’s last stop will be at Paris where he will meet President Emmanuel Macron who has been recently re-elected. “President Macron and I will share assessments on various regional and global issues and will take stock of ongoing bilateral cooperation. It is my firm belief that two countries that share such similar vision and values for the global order, must work in close cooperation with each other,” Modi said.