PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu

PTI Chennai | Updated on February 14, 2021 Published on February 14, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi   -  PTI

Inaugurates Chennai Metro Rail Phase-1extension

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extension and laid the foundation stone for several others in different sectors, including railways, in Tamil Nadu.

At a grand event at the Nehru Indoor Stadium here, he flagged off the 9.01 km service from Washermanpet to Wimco Nagar in North Chennai, completed at a cost of Rs 3,770 crore.

Modi dedicated to the nation the Chennai BeachAttipattu fourth line and the Railway electrification of Villupuram CuddaloreMayiladuturaiThanjavur/Mayiladuturai Tiruvarur Single Line Sections.

He also laid the foundation stone for the Discovery Campus of IIT Madras, which will be built at nearby Thaiyur at an estimated cost of Rs 1,000 crore in the first phase over an area of 2 lakh sqm and the extension, renovation and modernisation of the Grand Anicut Canal System.

Tamil Nadu
