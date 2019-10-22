News

PM Modi meets Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee

PTI New Delhi | Updated on October 22, 2019 Published on October 22, 2019

Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee is calling on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, in New Delhi.   -  @narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee and held a “healthy and extensive” interaction on various subjects.

Banerjee, an Indian-born American professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, has won Nobel in economics, jointly with wife Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer for “an experimental approach to alleviating global poverty“.

 

“Excellent meeting with Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee. His passion towards human empowerment is clearly visible. We had a healthy and extensive interaction on various subjects. India is proud of his accomplishments. Wishing him the very best for his future endeavours,” Modi said in a tweet, sharing a picture from their meeting.

