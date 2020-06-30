PM Modi must focus on job loss, death dues to hunger: Opposition

Paralysis in Maharashtra
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Commenting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to nation on Tuesday, the Opposition urged him to focus on addressing the core issues that plague our country. They demanded decisive steps, not empty words, to deal with both Covid-19 and China.
Congress said that the country had great expectations from the Prime Minister but he once again belied them. Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said, “We had hoped that the Prime Minister will talk about substantive measures against the Covid-19 pandemic. We were hoping he was going to speak about the economic ruin and a blueprint to resolve it.”
She added, “We were hoping that he would speak about the 14 crore jobs lost and take a decisive step to create more jobs. We hoped he would talk about the wage cuts and talk about the restoration of salaries. We hoped he would talk about the 10 crore labourers who are now in the villages. We had really hoped that he would set aside his ego listen to the Congress and announce a ₹7,500 per month direct cash transfer to address the misery of our people. But most of all we had hoped that he would look at China in the eye and gather the courage for some tough talk.”
She said the address was much ado about nothing. “Despite all the euphoria and the massive build up, in his 17-minute long speech Modi, what at best is an administrative decision,” she said.
CPI(M) General Secretary, Sitaram Yechury, said: “Bowing to people’s protests Modi government has extended the provision of five kg grains free for 80 crore people for next five months. This falls far short of the required 10 kg per month for six months to all needy to prevent hunger deaths.”
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
I was invited by a medium-scale business to work with them during this phase of lockdown.Given the uncertainty ...
These days you’ll find tablets are trying to be laptops and laptops are trying to be tablets. But here we have ...
“When you look at the market closely, you can see that there is demand coming back. People are shifting to ...
The policy offers more choices and flexibilities, but is a tad higher on cost; returns of the equity oriented ...
Following the breakout of Friday, the stock of EID-Parry has turned its near-term trend positive and is ...
₹1076 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1060104510851100 As the stock has breached a key hurdle, consider ...
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...