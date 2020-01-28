PM Modi pays tributes to Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to one of the key leaders of the freedom struggle Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary, saying his sacrifice will continue to inspire Indians. Popularly called Punjab Kesari, Rai was born in Punjab’s Moga in 1865.

“Salute to the brave son of mother India, Punjab Kesari Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary. His sacrifice for the independence of the country will always inspire the countrymen,” Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.

मां भारती के वीर सपूत पंजाब केसरी लाला लाजपत राय को उनकी जयंती पर शत-शत नमन। देश की आजादी के लिए प्राण न्योछावर करने की उनकी गाथा देशवासियों को सदैव प्रेरित करती रहेगी। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 28, 2020

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad remembered him as a great freedom fighter and tweeted his tribute through a photo.

My tribute to the great freedom fighter Shri #LalaLajpatRai Ji on his birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/6wN847g53n — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) January 28, 2020

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted: “I bow to great freedom fighter and a true nationalist, Lala Lajpat Rai on his jayanti. The nation pays heartfelt tributes to Lalaji, an exceptional leader and mentor, for his immense contribution to India’s freedom struggle.”