PM Modi pays tributes to Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary

A photo of Lala Lajpat Rai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to one of the key leaders of the freedom struggle Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary, saying his sacrifice will continue to inspire Indians. Popularly called Punjab Kesari, Rai was born in Punjab’s Moga in 1865.

“Salute to the brave son of mother India, Punjab Kesari Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary. His sacrifice for the independence of the country will always inspire the countrymen,” Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.

 

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad remembered him as a great freedom fighter and tweeted his tribute through a photo.

 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted: “I bow to great freedom fighter and a true nationalist, Lala Lajpat Rai on his jayanti. The nation pays heartfelt tributes to Lalaji, an exceptional leader and mentor, for his immense contribution to India’s freedom struggle.”

Published on January 28, 2020
