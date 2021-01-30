President Kovid, PM Modi pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary. Gandhi was shot dead on this day in 1948 by Nathuram Godse. His death anniversary is observed as Martyrs’ Day.

“Tributes to the great Bapu on his Punya Tithi. His ideals continue to motivate millions. On Martyrs’ Day we recall the heroic sacrifices of all those great women and men who devoted themselves towards India's freedom and the well-being of every Indian," Modi said in a tweet.

President Kovind said that people should adhere to his ideals of peace, non-violence, simplicity, purity of means, and humility. “On behalf of a grateful nation, my humble tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi who embraced martyrdom this day. We should adhere to his ideals of peace, non-violence, simplicity, purity of means and humility. Let us resolve to follow his path of truth and love,” Kovind tweeted.